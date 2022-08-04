Stolen dog found 600 miles away, nearly 5 years later

An animal control officer in Baytown, Texas, found the German shepherd, named Sheba, while on...
An animal control officer in Baytown, Texas, found the German shepherd, named Sheba, while on regular patrol and noticed it was microchipped.(City of Borger)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:28 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BORGER, Texas (CNN) – A four-legged best friend will soon be back home after a dognapping that happened nearly five years ago.

An animal control officer in Baytown, Texas, found the German shepherd, named Sheba, while on patrol and noticed it was microchipped.

The owner was contacted and told authorities she’s excited Sheba was found.

Sheba’s abduction was caught on home surveillance video. Someone in a truck is seen coming to the owner’s home and taking the dog from the yard.

She was found more than 600 miles from her home, so authorities are now working on a plan to get Sheba returned to her owner.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl is a highly toxic synthetic opioid.
Colorado Springs mother provided Xanax, Percocet, and Fentanyl to 16-year-old son, leading to eventual overdose
Tony Pagni, age 58
New Castle Police Chief fired
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
A mosquito carrying the West Nile Virus has been found in Mesa County for the first time in 2022.
Mosquitos collected in Fruita area test positive for West Nile Virus
El Paso County has completed their recount of the 2022 primary election.
El Paso County finishes vote recount, no change in election outcome

Latest News

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Update to electors law desperately needed, senators declare
A glitch caused inaccurate credit scores to be sent to lenders during a three-week period.
Florida woman’s lawsuit says Equifax error made loan pricier
Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.
13-year-old girl in custody for setting fires at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas police say
Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. . The Air Force has filed criminal...
Air Force charges airman in Syria base explosion from April