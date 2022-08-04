Heat builds today, relief arrives Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We had a much quieter start to our morning around the Western Slope today, with some scattered high clouds and no dissipating isolated showers and thunderstorms from the night before. We’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds through the rest of the morning, then we’ll see a bit more cloud cover and some scattered showers and thunderstorms later on this afternoon. Almost all of the showers and storms will remain over the San Juan Mountains and the central portions of the Continental Divide, while we will stay dry across the valleys with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Today will likely be the hottest day of the week for just about everyone, with highs in the upper 90s in Grand Junction and the lower 90s in Montrose. Most of the rain that is on radar comes to an end through the evening and overnight hours, but cloud coverage will continue to increase as abundant moisture continues to push northward across the rest of the Western Slope. Those clouds will keep overnight lows a little bit warmer than previous nights. Expect middle to upper 60s and lower 70s.

That better moisture will bring widespread to numerous showers and thunderstorms across the Western Slope starting on Friday and continuing through Sunday afternoon. It won’t necessarily rain all day in most locations, but we’ll see bursts of showers and storms each afternoon through the end of the work week and into the weekend. Because of all of the moisture in the atmosphere, heavy rain will be likely across the region, especially across the San Juan Mountains, the Continental Divide, and portions of the High Country. Flooding could become an increasing concern as rain continues to fall through the weekend. Forecasted rainfall totals aren’t quite as impressive for the lower elevations, but we should still see some rain at some point during the weekend. If nothing else, the additional cloud cover will keep temperatures several degrees below average, with highs in the lower 90s in Grand Junction and the middle 80s in Montrose through the weekend.

Drier air will start to gradually move into the region by late Sunday afternoon and gradually bring the rain to an end across much of the Western Slope overnight Sunday night. Some very small rain chances could continue to stick around due to some model data inconsistencies through the opening half of next week. Overall we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with highs continuing in the lower to middle 90s in Grand Junction, and middle 80s in Montrose.

