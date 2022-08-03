New Castle Police Chief fired

The former chief was arrested after allegedly threatening a neighbor with a gun last week, though the police department has not stated if the two are connected
Tony Pagni, age 58
Tony Pagni, age 58(Garfield County Sheriff's Office)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:38 PM MDT
NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KJCT) - New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni was dismissed from his position as chief on Wednesday following an incident involving him allegedly threatening a neighbor with an AK-style automatic rifle. The police department has not yet stated if the two are related.

Town Administrator David Reynolds has named Sargent Chuck Burrows as interim chief. The Town of New Castle stated that it is confident that the police department will continue to operate smoothly during the transition.

Pagni was arrested sometime after 9 p.m. Friday night on suspicion of felony menacing. During the incident, Pagni allegedly accused his neighbor of killing his wife and wanted access to his home to investigate his accusations. According to the affidavit, his wife was called by the neighbor, who said he was walking their dog.

Pagni may have been intoxicated at the time.

He faces a charge of menacing with a deadly weapon, a felony offense. Pagni is also charged with prohibited use of a weapon while intoxicated and harassment, both of which are misdemeanors.

