Drier and hotter pattern continues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Just like the night before, we once again saw a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms develop and move across portions of the Western Slope overnight last night. Interstate 70 from Rifle to Vail, as well as the Uncompahgre Plateau and the San Juan Mountains from Nucla to between Montrose and Telluride saw some rain with some rumbles of thunder as well. Those cells quickly dissipated as we approached sunrise, but some high clouds were still left behind. We’ll continue to see sunny skies with primarily some high clouds through the morning, then a few more of our usual cumulus clouds will start to bubble up through the afternoon. There will still be some afternoon showers and storms, but just about all of them should stay in the higher elevations of the southeastern corner of the region. We’ll still see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower and middle 90s.

Most places, especially in the northern portions of the Western Slope, will see their warmest temperatures of the week arrive by Thursday. Most of us will continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and a handful of locations will see highs in the upper 90s, including Grand Junction. A couple of lower 100s cannot be completely ruled out across some of the lowest elevations of the northwestern portions of the region. Better monsoon moisture will return to the southern third of the Western Slope, increasing rain chances once again for the San Juan Mountains.

Better moisture will continue to surge northward overnight Thursday night, and better rain chances will return all across the Western Slope starting on Friday. The best rain chances will still stay in the mountains, but we’ll still see the potential for showers and storms around the region by Friday afternoon. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible through the rest of the weekend, which could bring up some flooding concerns around the San Juan Mountains and along the burn scars as rain continues to fall each day. Rainfall totals could be a bit more modest around the lower elevations, where only around a quarter of an inch of rain is possible.

Drier air starts to move into the region Sunday night and through the day on Monday. We’ll see rain chances start to decrease once again, and temperatures will gradually start to turn warmer.

