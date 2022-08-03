Appalachia Rises: How you can help Kentucky flood victims from Colorado

Here’s how you can help

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KJCT) - Following catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky, fellow Gray Television stations WKYT in Lexington, WYMT in Hazard, and WSAZ in Charleston/Huntington W. Va., are partnering with relief organizations tackling the devastation wrought by the floods.

In an effort to support the people of Kentucky impacted by these devastating floods, KKCO will be spotlighting donation efforts and ways you can help the region on our website, during our broadcasts, and on our social media platforms.

In less than 48 hours, parts of eastern Kentucky received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches of rain, triggering flash-floods that washed away or damaged countless homes and businesses.

The Appalachia Rises campaign will support the ARH Foundation Fund for Flood Relief and the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund.

“Having been born and raised eastern Kentucky, my heart goes out to everyone that has been impacted,” said WKYT Vice President and General Manager Jeff Anderson. “By supporting these two charities, we are directly providing aid to the impacted areas and will make sure all donations are used specifically for assistance in Eastern Kentucky to help people that have lost loved ones, homes, cars and basic necessities that we can sometimes take for granted.”

Relief fundraising efforts received a major boost from former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft and her husband, Hazard-native Joe Craft.

“I vividly remember the ‘77 flood. It nearly destroyed my grandparents’ home. Some of my friends lost everything. I learned then how special these mountains are,” said WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton. “The devastation is greater this time. But our region and our people have a long history of rising to the occasion. When hard times come, our people roll up their sleeves and get to work. Neighbor helping neighbor. That’s what we mountain folk do. We share in the grief, the sorrow, and the pain. And we support one another with love, compassion, and donations; we chip in and do anything we can do to help.”

“Our hearts break for everyone impacted by these devastating floods. Eastern Kentucky will spend years recovering from this tragedy but with the help of the amazing people in our community we will rise and move forward,” said WSAZ Vice President and General Manager David Hughes. “The entire WSAZ family stands with Eastern Kentucky.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.