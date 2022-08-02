Summer heat returns to the region

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It took until the overnight hours last night, but Grand Junction saw some rain from yesterday’s showers and thunderstorms. It quickly dissipated before sunrise over toward the Grand Mesa and the High Country, and we were already starting to see a transition toward partly cloudy and mostly clear skies by the time the sun started peeking over the Book Cliffs and Mount Garfield earlier this morning. Most of the rest of the cloud coverage has cleared out through the morning, and we’ll continue to see sunny to mostly sunny skies through the rest of the morning as temperatures start warming through the 70s and into the 80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will have the highest coverage along the higher elevations north of Interstate 70. A few showers and storms are possible south of Interstate 70, but most of those will stay very few and very far between--almost exclusively in the highest elevations of the region. For the vast majority of us, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s across the lower elevations. Any little bit of rain that is still out there later this afternoon will quickly dissipate into the evening, and we’ll be left with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s.

The next couple of days just about follow suit with today across much of the Western Slope. Many of us will continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs warming into the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s. Some upper 90s could be possible in places like Moab and Grand Junction by Thursday. Most of the rain chances on Wednesday should be limited to the highest elevations along the Continental Divide and the San Juan Mountains in the southeastern corner of the Western Slope. Some better moisture will start moving into the southern half of the region on Thursday, bringing much better rain chances to the San Juan Mountains again.

That better moisture surges northward overnight Thursday night, and we’ll start to see the return of widespread showers and thunderstorms across the region by Friday afternoon. We’ll continue to see the chances for widespread to numerous showers and thunderstorms through the weekend and into early next week as well. Moisture looks to be more than deep enough that flash flooding could become an issue through the weekend in places that see heavy downpours each day. The San Juan Mountains and the areas in and around Glenwood Canyon and the Grizzly Creek burn scar area are a couple of places that will need to be watched carefully for the potential threat of flash flooding this weekend.

