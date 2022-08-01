Two Colorado men indicted for ten separate bank robberies

Jonathan Gullette, age 24, of Aurora, and co-defendant, Jerome Bravo, age 37, of Denver, have...
Jonathan Gullette, age 24, of Aurora, and co-defendant, Jerome Bravo, age 37, of Denver, have been indicted for committing ten armed bank robberies from January through March 2021.(MGN)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that from January to March of 2021, Jonathan Gullette, age 24, of Aurora, and Jerome Bravo, age 37, of Denver, have been indicted in 10 separate armed robberies.

The two are charged with repeatedly using a violent strategy of entering banks, holding occupants at gunpoint, and forcing employees to turn over cash, according to the superseding indictment.

The banks involved are as follows:

  • January 6, 2021- KeyBank on East Arizona Place in Aurora.
  • February 4, 2021 – BBVA Compass 800 North Broadway in Denver.
  • February 8, 2021 – KeyBank located on East Dartmouth Avenue in Aurora.
  • February 8, 2021 – KeyBank East Smoky Hill Road in Centennial.
  • February 9, 2021 – BBVA Compass on East Bellview in Denver.
  • February 18 2021 – FirstBank on East Evans Avenue in Denver.
  • March 1, 2021 – KeyBank on East Hampden Avenue in Denver.
  • March 17, 2021 – FirstBank on East Hampden Avenue in Denver.
  • March 31, 2021 – KeyBank East 1st Avenue in Denver.
  • March 31, 2021 – BBVA Compass on North Yarrow Street in Arvada.

Bravo is detained and pending trial and Gullette has not yet been apprehended.

This case is being investigated by FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Denver Police Department, Aurora Police Department and Arvada Police Department.

Authorities ask if anyone has any information regarding a bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Neelam Uppal has been arrested in a narcotics investigation, according to a sheriff's...
Doctor arrested for selling illegal prescriptions, found with $1.9 million, authorities say
Grand Junction Police Department
Grand Junction Police Department investigating homicide
KJCT News at 5:30 - First Warn Weather
Trend continues for mountain storms and dry valleys
KJCT News at 5:30 - First Warn Weather
Monsoon moisture continues across the Western Slope
Warning Graphic
Flash Flood Warning for Pine Gulch Burn Area

Latest News

Fentanyl is a highly toxic synthetic opioid.
Colorado Springs mother provided Xanax, Percocet, and Fentanyl to 16-year-old son, leading to eventual overdose
Mosquitos carry West Nile Virus, so its important to know the risks and to take prevention...
West Nile Virus reaches western Colorado
Grand Rivers Humane Society Pet of the Week: 'Meet William'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet William’
Gas prices have risen steadily in 2022, straining wallets at the pump.
Big oil keeping prices high as crude prices drop