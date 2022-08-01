Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet William’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, William!

William is a two-year-old Shepard mix. William has big floppy ears to go along with his big and loving personality. He gets along great with other dogs and is not very high maintenance. William loves to play with his toys but also loves to lay on your lap. He even knows a few tricks such as sit, down, and shake and he loves the water.

If you are interested in adopting William contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

