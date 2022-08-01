Gradually turning drier and warmer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Scattered showers and storms stayed primarily in the higher elevations of the Western Slope this past weekend, and we’ll continue to see much of the same pattern over the next several days. We saw plenty of cloud coverage to start the morning, but now we’re seeing more sunny to mostly sunny skies as the morning continues. We’ll see partly cloudy skies return through the afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing primarily in the higher elevations. Highs will once again climb into the middle and upper 80s and lower to middle 90s. A few showers and storms could find some of the nearby valleys later this evening, otherwise we’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the lower to middle 60s.

Drier air continues to push better rain chances out of the region through the middle of the week, and temperatures will start to climb once again. We’ll be in the lower to middle 90s by Wednesday, then some locations could reach the upper 90s by Thursday as a little bit less cloud coverage starts to filter in. Unlike previous warm streaks, this one should come to a pretty quick end by the end of the work week.

Some of the deepest moisture we’ve seen yet during the monsoon season could move into portions of the Western Slope beginning Friday. That will increase cloud coverage and rain chances through the end of the work week and into the weekend. Some finer details are still needing to be worked out as far as exact rain chances, but it looks like we’ll see those widespread to numerous showers and thunderstorms return to the Western Slope once again. Some heavy rain could be possible if we do, in fact, see the deep moisture that the data is suggesting we might get. The increased cloud coverage and better rain chances cool high temperatures back down into the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s.

