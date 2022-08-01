Biden feels well, isolating after ‘rebound’ COVID-positive test

Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:05 AM MDT
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is feeling well and continues to isolate Monday after testing positive again for COVID-19, his physician said.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Biden’s test came back positive Monday as expected following an initial “rebound positivity” on Saturday, according to a letter released by the White House.

The president continues to work from the executive residence, O’Connor stated.

Biden’s positive test Saturday caused him to cancel travel and in-person events. He is isolating for at least five days, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

After initially testing positive on July 21, Biden, 79, was treated with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid. He tested negative for the virus Tuesday and Wednesday, clearing him to leave isolation while wearing a mask indoors.

Research suggests that a minority of those prescribed Paxlovid experience a rebound case of the virus.

A likelihood of a rebound case, rather than a reinfection, is a positive sign for Biden’s health once he’s clear of the disease, said Dr. Albert Ho, an infectious disease specialist at Yale University’s school of public health.

“The fact that the president has cleared his illness and doesn’t have symptoms is a good sign and makes it less likely he will develop long COVID,” Ho said.

