Animal Shelters see a decline in adoptions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Animal shelters around the country are struggling as adoption rates decrease.

The decline of adoptions is something Mesa County sees as well.

“For some reason, the rescues are really, really full right now,” said Danielle Dyer, director of Harmony Shelter Matchmaker and Sanctuary. “We have a lot of people asking us to take their dogs.”

The Best Friends Animal Society reported a 3.7% decline in adoptions in 2021.

“A lot of shelters from around the country asking us to take their overflow of dogs, and just not as many people are calling to make appointments to meet dogs,” added Dyer.

The shelter tries to keep the number of animals under 50, but at the moment, it’s 70.

“This is definitely we have a higher number of dogs and fewer adoptions than normal,” said Dyer. I’m hoping this is not a normal. This is not a trend. This is a first for us.”

The cost of caring for pets in the shelter is higher because there are more mouths to feed.

“It’s a little bit more costly day to day,” added Dyer. “So we definitely are in need of more funding, more donations, even more volunteers just to come in if people aren’t in the place to adopt people to come in and spend time with the dogs.”

Dyer encourages the community to consider adding a furry family member and provide them a forever home.

“One of the biggest things we hear people say they don’t have time for a dog or cat, but most of them will just take what you give them and be happy with that, and we can find the best fit,” said Dyer. “A lot of dogs are not as needy. They don’t require as much time as you think, and cats also we have a big cat issue, and cats just want a home and to be fed.”

