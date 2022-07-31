Monsoon moisture continues across the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 9 pm tonight. A Flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning occurs for the burn scar area, Glenwood Canyon will be closed until the alert expires. In addition, if mudslides arise, this will further extend the closure.

Today across the Western Slope has been relatively similar to yesterday. In the mountains, we continue to have monsoon moisture impact those areas, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. For the valleys, conditions have remained mostly dry. However, there have been some light scattered showers for Montrose. There is a slight chance that Grand Junction can receive a brief pop shower this evening before remaining dry into the nighttime hours. Temperatures have stayed the same as yesterday as Grand Junction remained in the lower 90s and Montrose in the mid-80s. The average temperature for Grand Junction is in the mid-90s.

Tonight, conditions are similar to last night, with Grand Junction staying in the mid-60s and Montrose in the upper 50s, with sky conditions prevailing under partly cloudy skies. Montrose has a slight chance of a scattered shower to some thunderstorms pushing through the area. Into the overnight hours, conditions will remain dry again.

Tomorrow, in Grand Junction and Montrose, we will start the morning by seeing plenty of sunshine and some light cloud cover. However, cloud cover will slowly increase in the Grand Valley and Montrose by the afternoon hours, shifting our sky conditions to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will rise back into the lower 90s in Grand Junction and mid-80s for Montrose.

Starting, the morning hours for our mountains will be similar to the valleys. However, the presence of the monsoon moisture from the south will begin to initiate these storms by the afternoon leading into the evening hours. It will bring along scattered showers and thunderstorms to our higher elevations. The trend of new weather makers initiating by the afternoon hours will continue for the next several days. Locations in the San Juans like Telluride will have temperatures stay more relaxed and fall once storms move over the area.

By the start of next week, temperatures will warm to the mid-90s in Grand Junction, but by next Tuesday, temperatures will fall back into the lower 90s, staying slightly below average. Montrose will have temperatures around the mid to upper 80s for the next seven days.

