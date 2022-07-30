Flash Flood Warning for Pine Gulch Burn Area

By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Warning Graphic
Warning Graphic(KKCO/KJCT)

A Flash Flood Warning is active for the Pine Gulch Burn scar area until 6 pm tonight. The warning includes southwestern Garfield County and North Central Mesa county until 6 pm tonight.

A strong thunderstorm moving over the area will produce heavy rainfall. The main concern is mudslide activity to occur over the burn scar. The highway in the area that will encounter flash flooding includes Colorado 139, between mile markers 20 and 24.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Neelam Uppal has been arrested in a narcotics investigation, according to a sheriff's...
Doctor arrested for selling illegal prescriptions, found with $1.9 million, authorities say
Grand Junction Police Department
Grand Junction Police Department investigating homicide
The damage to the house was substantial.
Man arrested after smashing truck into Clifton home
All quiet in De Beque today
UPDATE: Suspect in De Beque chase involved in “multi-jurisdictional crime spree”
KJCT News at 5:30 Weather Forecast July 29, 2022
Monsoon moisture continues and temperature changes for the valley’s

Latest News

KJCT News at 5:30 Weather Forecast July 29, 2022
Monsoon moisture continues and temperature changes for the valley’s
KJCT News at 5:30 Weather Forecast July 29, 2022
KJCT News at 5:30 Weather Forecast July 29, 2022
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast July 22, 2022
Monsoon rain continues for another day, flooding concerns continue
Zack Webster
Zack Webster's First Warn Forecast - 7/29