Flash Flood Warning for Pine Gulch Burn Area

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Warning Graphic (KKCO/KJCT)

A Flash Flood Warning is active for the Pine Gulch Burn scar area until 6 pm tonight. The warning includes southwestern Garfield County and North Central Mesa county until 6 pm tonight.

A strong thunderstorm moving over the area will produce heavy rainfall. The main concern is mudslide activity to occur over the burn scar. The highway in the area that will encounter flash flooding includes Colorado 139, between mile markers 20 and 24.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.