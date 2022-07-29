Monsoon rain continues for another day, flooding concerns continue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monsoon moisture brought several round of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Western Slope yesterday, with some of the most rain falling over the San Juan Mountains. Much of the rain came to an end overnight last night, and clouds even cleared out quite a bit across the northwestern portions of the region. Clouds are starting to fill back in through the late morning, and we’ll see yet another round of scattered showers and storms around the Western Slope into the afternoon. This next round of rain brings more flooding concerns back to portions of the Western Slope. A Flood Watch is in effect until 10 PM for the Uncompahgre Plateau and the San Juan Mountains, primarily south and west of Highway 50. In addition to that, A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from noon until 9 PM for the Grizzly Creek burn scar, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Flat Tops, and the central valleys. This also includes Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon from mile marker 107 to Exit 190 at Vail Pass. Be aware of potential closures of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon if showers and thunderstorms approach the region later on this afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the northern portions of the region wherever we don’t see any rain. Highs will climb into the lower 80s in Montrose, and the middle to upper 80s around Grand Junction. Partly cloudy skies continue overnight tonight as most of the rain comes to an end. Lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s.

Drier air starts to filter into the region on Saturday, but we’ll still see some scattered showers and thunderstorms primarily in the higher elevations of the Western Slope. We’ll see partly cloudy skies wherever it doesn’t rain, with highs in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s. Rainfall coverage continues to become more isolated in nature and more limited to the higher elevations through the rest of the weekend, and we’ll continue to turn warmer through the end of the weekend and into the start of next week. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies to continue, with highs climbing into the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s.

We’ll see a slight increase in rain chances once again through the middle of next week, but for now we’re only talking rain chances of around 10% to 20%. We will see a little bit more of an increase in clouds, though, which will cool high temperatures down a degree or two. We’ll see highs in the upper 80s in Montrose, and the lower 90s in Grand Junction.

