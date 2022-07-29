Grand Junction Police Department investigating homicide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating, after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds.

On July 25, officers were called to the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue around 6:00 am. A person called 911 and said there was a man found dead inside the home.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office said, 54-year-old Jose Martinez-Chaparro of Grand Junction had multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

The GJPD believes this to be an isolated incident.

No suspect has been arrested. Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Grand Junction Police Department.

