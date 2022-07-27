Tournament to benefit Latimer House

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An upcoming women’s tournament will be benefiting the Latimer House and its vital resources.

The Western Slope Triple Play Women’s Golf Tournament will take place this weekend on July 29, 30, and 31.

This premier 3-day tournament will feature three of Western Colorado’s most challenging and scenic courses: Tiara Rado, Redlands Mesa, and Bookcliff Country Club golf courses. This popular tournament will bring over 130 of the region’s best players to the Grand Valley. This 54-hole stroke play tournament is open to women with an active USGA Handicap Index.

The Western Slope Triple Play Tournament is sponsored by FCI Constructors, Community Hospital, ANB Bank, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ray & Vicki Riley, Rick McKay, Chase and Nattigan Wortmann, The Bacon Family Foundation, Downtown Hotels, Laura Stuto, and UMR (a United Healthcare Company).

The Triple Play schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 29th, 8:00 a.m. at Redlands Mesa Golf Course

Saturday, July 30th, 8:00 a.m. at Tiara Rado Golf Course

Sunday, July 31st, 8:00 a.m. at Bookcliff Country Club

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Hilltop’s Latimer House and Domestic Violence Services.

The Latimer House, a Hilltop program, grants emergency safe housing, a 24/7 crisis line, case management, safety planning, advocacy, children’s services, and support groups for survivors of violence and sexual assault. The program serves across the Western Slope in Mesa, Delta, Montrose and Ouray counties. Latimer House provides a kind, non-judgmental, client driven service to help empower and stabilize people in the community so they can build a life free from fear, abuse, oppression, isolation, and violence.

