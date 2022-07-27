Advertisement

Several motorcycle fatalities in Garfield County

Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.(MGN)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:20 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - On July 25, 2022, Garfield County Coroner’s Office investigators responded to two separate motorcycle accidents in Garfield County.

At approximately 1:07 a.m., the Coroner’s Office responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and moving truck. Clark Worrall, a 30-year-old man and resident of Grand Junction was pronounced dead at 1:55 a.m..

Coroner’s Office investigators learned that the decedent was traveling eastbound on I-70 near mile post 73 at a high rate of speed when he struck the back of a small moving truck travelling in the right lane. The autopsy report revealed blunt force neck and chest injuries.

At approximately 9:33 a.m., the Garfield County Coroner’s Office was alerted to a death at Valley View Hospital. Coroner’s Office investigators learned that Kelly Harless, a 67-year-old man and resident of Delores, CO, was involved in an accident the previous day (July 24, 2022) travelling eastbound on I-70.

Investigators learned that an SUV was pulling a trailer in the right lane and began entering the motorcyclists lane forcing the motorcycle to the right side of the right lane, causing it to crash into a barrier. Harless was not wearing a helmet and cause of death is being investigated as blunt force injuries of the chest. The manner of death is being investigated as an accident.

