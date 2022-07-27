Several motorcycle fatalities in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - On July 25, 2022, Garfield County Coroner’s Office investigators responded to two separate motorcycle accidents in Garfield County.

At approximately 1:07 a.m., the Coroner’s Office responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and moving truck. Clark Worrall, a 30-year-old man and resident of Grand Junction was pronounced dead at 1:55 a.m..

Coroner’s Office investigators learned that the decedent was traveling eastbound on I-70 near mile post 73 at a high rate of speed when he struck the back of a small moving truck travelling in the right lane. The autopsy report revealed blunt force neck and chest injuries.

At approximately 9:33 a.m., the Garfield County Coroner’s Office was alerted to a death at Valley View Hospital. Coroner’s Office investigators learned that Kelly Harless, a 67-year-old man and resident of Delores, CO, was involved in an accident the previous day (July 24, 2022) travelling eastbound on I-70.

Investigators learned that an SUV was pulling a trailer in the right lane and began entering the motorcyclists lane forcing the motorcycle to the right side of the right lane, causing it to crash into a barrier. Harless was not wearing a helmet and cause of death is being investigated as blunt force injuries of the chest. The manner of death is being investigated as an accident.

