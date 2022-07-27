Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Borris’

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:57 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Borris!

The size of two cats in one! Borris is a twenty pound four-year-old cat with a loving personality. He loves having his long fur brushed, being pet and loves to lounge in the sunshine.

Borris was stressed out in his last home being around other cats and would do best in a home as an only pet.

If you’re interested in adopting Borris, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

