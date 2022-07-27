Man arrested after smashing truck into Clifton home
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:17 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Clifton homeowners were in for a surprise when 33-year-old Victor Reyes smashed a truck through the wall of their home yesterday afternoon.
Reyes, a Clifton resident, was previously arrested for driving 100 mph while drunk with an infant in the car. He was on parole when the incident yesterday occurred.
No injuries or fatalities have been reported by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and no other information has been released by authorities regarding the incident at this time.
