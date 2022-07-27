Advertisement

Man arrested after smashing truck into Clifton home

The damage to the house was substantial.
The damage to the house was substantial.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:17 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Clifton homeowners were in for a surprise when 33-year-old Victor Reyes smashed a truck through the wall of their home yesterday afternoon.

Reyes, a Clifton resident, was previously arrested for driving 100 mph while drunk with an infant in the car. He was on parole when the incident yesterday occurred.

Victor Reyes, age 33.
Victor Reyes, age 33.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

No injuries or fatalities have been reported by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and no other information has been released by authorities regarding the incident at this time.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylin Lemons, a 22-year-old Phoenix, Arizona resident.
Over two dozen pounds of Cocaine found on I-70.
A new bridge is being constructed between the Maverick Center and the Maverick Pavilion
New bridge being built between Colorado Mesa University’s athletic buildings
Tina Peters turns herself in after arrest warrant issued for bond violation last Thursday
UPDATE: Tina Peters, Ron Hanks have once again requested a recount
New general surgeon joins team at Delta Health
Delta Health welcomes new general surgeon
Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer.
Delta County says it’s time to fight the bite

Latest News

FILE - Karrie Webb (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Tournament to benefit Latimer House
All quiet in De Beque today
UPDATE: Suspect in De Beque chase involved in “multi-jurisdictional crime spree”
Water is so low in the Colorado that workers have blocked off the river park channel in Los...
Colorado River water levels too low for Los Colonias river channel
Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
Several motorcycle fatalities in Garfield County