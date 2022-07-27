Advertisement

Colorado River water levels too low for Los Colonias river channel

Water is so low in the Colorado that workers have blocked off the river park channel in Los Colonias.
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado River has hit extreme lows as the drought-driven western water crisis continues to worsen. So low, in fact, that city workers have blocked off the river park channel at Los Colonias Park in Grand Junction. The river is open but floating or kayaking the channel is not feasible.

Compounding low snowpack and rainfall have throttled the tributaries of the Colorado, resulting in a substantial drop to below 810 cubic feet per second. According to the United States Geological Survey, the median flow for this time of year is normally 3,790 cubic feet per second.

When water levels reach this critically low, workers cut off the main channel to protect critical habitat for four endangered fish species. The USGS data for this summer shows that, while precipitation has slightly improved conditions, levels are still far below normal.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylin Lemons, a 22-year-old Phoenix, Arizona resident.
Over two dozen pounds of Cocaine found on I-70.
A new bridge is being constructed between the Maverick Center and the Maverick Pavilion
New bridge being built between Colorado Mesa University’s athletic buildings
Tina Peters turns herself in after arrest warrant issued for bond violation last Thursday
UPDATE: Tina Peters, Ron Hanks have once again requested a recount
New general surgeon joins team at Delta Health
Delta Health welcomes new general surgeon
Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer.
Delta County says it’s time to fight the bite

Latest News

Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
Several motorcycle fatalities in Garfield County
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Borris'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Borris’
KKCO DEFENSIBLE SPACE
KKCO DEFENSIBLE SPACE