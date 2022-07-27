UPDATE: Suspect in De Beque chase involved in “multi-jurisdictional crime spree”

UPDATE: July 27 11:15 a.m. | DE BEQUE, Colo. (KJCT) - The suspect captured in De Beque is identified as Rodney Compton, 38, a fugitive from Texas.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s office says Compton is being held without bond and is refusing to cooperate with booking.

We know he likely faces multiple charges from what is described as a “multi-jurisdictional crime spree” that started in Mesa County, moved to Palisade, from there to Garfield County, back to Mesa County until it ended in De Beque.

Officials tell us Compton will likely be accused of stealing multiple vehicles and eluding.

He is on parole in Texas for aggravated robbery.

DE BEQUE, Colo. (KJCT) - People in the small Colorado town of De Beque are still reeling after a foot chase for a suspect launched an order for residents to shelter in place.

Community members reporting getting a Reverse 911 call at about 7:30 am with the alert law enforcement wanted people to stay indoors.

One man reported the suspect was described as 6′1″, short bleached hair, and face tattoos.

We’re waiting to find out from Mesa County’s Sheriff what the man was wanted for but indications are he’s wanted for charges from several departments across Garfield and Mesa Counties.

