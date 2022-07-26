WATCH: Teen trapped after tree falls on Miss. home

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Exclusive body cam video released by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, with the family’s permission, shows first responders rescuing a 14-year-old boy trapped under a fallen tree.

Kenneth Harvey says around 5 a.m. on July 12, a large tree landed on his family’s mobile home in Soso, Mississippi. He and his wife immediately ran to check on their three children, and that’s when they found two of their sons under the tree and covered in debris.

“Sitting, watching your child trapped and there’s nothing you can do, is just a parent’s worst nightmare,” Kenneth Harvey said.

Wyatt Harvey, 17, escaped the incident with minor scrapes, WDAM reports. He and his younger brother, 14-year-old Christian, share a room.

“It looked like a whole bunch of white stuff had done fallen on my face, and I just looked like, I don’t know, it scared me,” he said. “Next thing I know, Daddy comes running in, and Momma goes screaming, and I didn’t ever hear my brother, so I was kind of worried.”

Christian had been pinned underneath the tree and was unresponsive. Firefighters had to use chainsaws and the Jaws of Life to raise the tree just enough to pull the boy out.

Christian was then taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel and later transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

“Christian has had to have two surgeries,” his father said. “They had to repair his bladder, which had busted during (the accident), and they had to redo his pelvis because it crushed on both sides, and then it broke in the front and back, so they had to put plates and screws in, too.”

Kenneth Harvey said his son is, thankfully, doing a bit better and breathing on his own.

Meanwhile, he and his wife are staying in Jackson to be close to the 14-year-old, while his other two sons are staying with family to attend West Jones High School. Christian was also supposed to start at West Jones this fall.

“I’ve come back to work, and I’ll just be going back and forth during the weekends and staying up there,” Kenneth Harvey said.

A 911 dispatcher set up a GoFundMe account to help the family with medical expenses and the loss of their home. Kenneth Harvey said he’s thankful for that dispatcher and extremely grateful for everyone’s help - from first responders to family and neighbors.

“We’ve had people donate, and just the number of people who got a hold of us telling us they are praying for him and everything, it’s just, it’s humbling the way everybody has come together through all of this,” he said.

Kenneth Harvey said he doesn’t know what caused the tree to fall, but according to an insurance adjuster, heat may have played a role.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.