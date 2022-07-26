Advertisement

Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more

Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart is slashing prices.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:08 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart says inflation is actually leading them to cut prices on some products.

Walmart’s CEO Doug McMillon said Monday that rising food and fuel prices have many shoppers pulling back on buying clothes and other items.

To get rid of a huge buildup of inventory, the company says it is slashing prices on clothing and some big-ticket products.

The company also expects a general slowdown in customer spending in the second half of the year.

Those projections caused the company’s stock to fall 9% in after-hours trading.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylin Lemons, a 22-year-old Phoenix, Arizona resident.
Over two dozen pounds of Cocaine found on I-70.
I-70 in Mesa County
Law enforcement cites interstate as major source for drug smuggling
Tina Peters turns herself in after arrest warrant issued for bond violation last Thursday
UPDATE: Tina Peters misses deadline for recount
Mesa County Public Health: Back to School Vaccinations
Mesa County Public Health: Back to School Vaccinations
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Latest News

FILE - Joni Mitchell arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on...
Joni Mitchell, 78, graces stage after 2 decades away
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Buddy'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Buddy’
Hope Solo, pictured here in 2014, pleaded guilty Monday, July 25, 2022, to driving while...
Hope Solo pleads guilty to DWI, gets 30-day sentence, fine
The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.
Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024
A tractor-trailer went off I-41 and struck an occupied house in Winnebago County on Tuesday.
Tractor-trailer crashes into occupied house off interstate in Wisconsin