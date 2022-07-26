Advertisement

VIRAL VIDEO: Texas wind turbine catches fire after lightning strike

A Texas wind turbine caught fire after a lightning strike. (Source: Brent Havins)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:18 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROWELL, Texas (CNN) - The blade of a wind turbine caught fire last week in Texas after it was struck by lightning.

Brent Havins, a field engineer, was working nearby and caught video of the flames on the turbine moments after the strike.

The video showed rings of smoke coming from the blade with each turn after the lightning strike.

Officials reported no injuries in the incident and their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylin Lemons, a 22-year-old Phoenix, Arizona resident.
Over two dozen pounds of Cocaine found on I-70.
Tina Peters turns herself in after arrest warrant issued for bond violation last Thursday
UPDATE: Tina Peters misses deadline for recount
I-70 in Mesa County
Law enforcement cites interstate as major source for drug smuggling
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Mesa County Public Health: Back to School Vaccinations
Mesa County Public Health: Back to School Vaccinations

Latest News

The Entomological Society of America introduced a new name for the “murder hornet” to provide a...
Infamous ‘murder hornet’ gets new name from scientists
Volunteers replant trees after the Waldo Canyon Fire.
Disaster relief through trees
Three more former candidates have requested recounts.
Three more Republican candidates challenge their own party’s nominees
To the north, in the Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian...
New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine
At stake for Alex Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation...
Trial begins in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook damages lawsuit