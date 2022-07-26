Advertisement

Three more Republican candidates challenge their own party’s nominees

Still no evidence substantiating widespread election fraud has been uncovered in Colorado
Three more former candidates have requested recounts.
Three more former candidates have requested recounts.(MGN)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:46 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - In a bid to overturn some of the results of Colorado’s 2022 primary election, three more Republican candidates have contested the validity of their own party’s nominees.

Former primary election candidates Lynda Wilson, Karl O’Brian Dent Sr., and Summer Groubert have joined Tina Peters and Ron Hanks in contesting the 2022 primary election. The three former contenders were candidates for the Republican nomination for state senate, state house district 21, and state house district 18 respectively.

Wilson, Dent, and Groubert lost by a landslide average of 33 percent. Peters lost to Republican nominee Pam Anderson, who had 43 percent of the vote. Hanks lost to Republican nominee Joe O’Dea, who had 54 percent of the vote. A recount may alter these results, but no evidence to substantiate claims of widespread voter fraud or other election interference has been uncovered at this time.

The Secretary of State’s Office issued a statement regarding the recount, saying, “At this time the Secretary of State’s Office has received formal notices requesting a recount from Lynda Zamora Wilson, Karl O’Brian Dent Sr., and Summer Groubert. The Secretary of State’s Office will follow all the steps required by Colorado Statute regarding any request for a recount.”

All three former candidates are requesting hand recounts, in addition to Hanks and Peters.

Embattled Clerk Tina Peters has been at the forefront of the Colorado election fraud conspiracy theory for several years, despite having never provided any verifiable evidence to substantiate her claims. The continued efforts Peters has made to investigate her claims have resulted in her being jailed three times and incurring a cost of at least $1.3 million for Mesa County.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylin Lemons, a 22-year-old Phoenix, Arizona resident.
Over two dozen pounds of Cocaine found on I-70.
Tina Peters turns herself in after arrest warrant issued for bond violation last Thursday
UPDATE: Tina Peters misses deadline for recount
I-70 in Mesa County
Law enforcement cites interstate as major source for drug smuggling
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Mesa County Public Health: Back to School Vaccinations
Mesa County Public Health: Back to School Vaccinations

Latest News

Volunteers replant trees after the Waldo Canyon Fire.
Disaster relief through trees
A new bridge is being constructed between the Maverick Center and the Maverick Pavilion
New bridge being built between Colorado Mesa University’s athletic buildings
Music in the Grapevines with Donny Morales and Glenn Patterson
Music in the Grapevines at Two Rivers Winery
Alicia Benson, a pathways participant, supervises as her students act out setting the table and...
Sedentary child care workers lead to sedentary toddlers