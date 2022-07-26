Three more Republican candidates challenge their own party’s nominees

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - In a bid to overturn some of the results of Colorado’s 2022 primary election, three more Republican candidates have contested the validity of their own party’s nominees.

Former primary election candidates Lynda Wilson, Karl O’Brian Dent Sr., and Summer Groubert have joined Tina Peters and Ron Hanks in contesting the 2022 primary election. The three former contenders were candidates for the Republican nomination for state senate, state house district 21, and state house district 18 respectively.

Wilson, Dent, and Groubert lost by a landslide average of 33 percent. Peters lost to Republican nominee Pam Anderson, who had 43 percent of the vote. Hanks lost to Republican nominee Joe O’Dea, who had 54 percent of the vote. A recount may alter these results, but no evidence to substantiate claims of widespread voter fraud or other election interference has been uncovered at this time.

The Secretary of State’s Office issued a statement regarding the recount, saying, “At this time the Secretary of State’s Office has received formal notices requesting a recount from Lynda Zamora Wilson, Karl O’Brian Dent Sr., and Summer Groubert. The Secretary of State’s Office will follow all the steps required by Colorado Statute regarding any request for a recount.”

All three former candidates are requesting hand recounts, in addition to Hanks and Peters.

Embattled Clerk Tina Peters has been at the forefront of the Colorado election fraud conspiracy theory for several years, despite having never provided any verifiable evidence to substantiate her claims. The continued efforts Peters has made to investigate her claims have resulted in her being jailed three times and incurring a cost of at least $1.3 million for Mesa County.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.