Scattered storms continue through the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms from yesterday afternoon dissipated fairly quickly through the overnight hours, but some high cloud coverage was still left behind into early this morning. The early-risers were once again treated to a vibrant sunrise for the second day in a row across the Grand Valley. Much of that cloud coverage has cleared out through the rest of the morning, but clouds and eventually showers and thunderstorms will once again return late this morning and throughout the afternoon. The best rain chances will once again favor locations in and around the San Juan Mountains, but we can’t completely rule out some isolated showers and storms along Interstate 70. Some of the nearby valleys could see a quick shower or storm late this afternoon and into the early evening as rain comes to an end. We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies elsewhere around the region through the afternoon. Some of those showers and storms could once again produce heavy rain and localized flooding, especially along the San Juans. Highs will be in the lower 90s in Montrose, with middle 90s in Grand Junction where rain chances are a bit lower. Partly cloudy skies continue overnight tonight as rain comes to an end. Lows will once again fall into the lower and middle 60s.

Wednesday should look fairly similar to what we’ll see today across the Western Slope. Some drier air could turn rain chances a little bit lower right along Interstate 70, but we’ll continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms in the higher elevations along the southern half of the region by Wednesday afternoon. Better moisture will once again stream into the region, increasing rain chances all across the Western Slope--not just the San Juan Mountains. Some of those showers and storms could continue into the overnight hours Thursday night and into early Friday morning, then we’ll see another round of showers and thunderstorms across the region on Friday. More clouds and better rain chances will cool us back off into the middle and upper 80s through the end of the week.

We’ll still mention slight rain chances for Saturday, but an overall drier and warmer trend should be building into the region by the weekend. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s on Saturday, then mostly sunny skies with upper 80s and lower to middle 90s on Sunday. The new work week starts off almost exactly like the weekend finishes up, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s.

