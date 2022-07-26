Advertisement

New bridge being built between Colorado Mesa University’s athletic buildings

A new bridge is being constructed between the Maverick Center and the Maverick Pavilion
A new bridge is being constructed between the Maverick Center and the Maverick Pavilion
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:49 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new bridge is being built between the Maverick Center and the Maverick Pavilion on the Colorado Mesa University campus. The bridge will connect a track above five new basketball courts, and a new classroom and athletic training lab will be added.

The new basketball and volleyball courts will feature all-wood surfaces, and the hope is that the expanded courts will allow the teams to hold larger tournaments. “The goal of the recreation team is to keep kids healthy and engage them in healthy activities such as intramural sports, club sports, or [their own] open rec gym time,” said Linn Nordine, director of campus recreation.

The new courts and expanded track are expected to be completed by the start of the Spring 2023 semester.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylin Lemons, a 22-year-old Phoenix, Arizona resident.
Over two dozen pounds of Cocaine found on I-70.
Tina Peters turns herself in after arrest warrant issued for bond violation last Thursday
UPDATE: Tina Peters misses deadline for recount
I-70 in Mesa County
Law enforcement cites interstate as major source for drug smuggling
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Mesa County Public Health: Back to School Vaccinations
Mesa County Public Health: Back to School Vaccinations

Latest News

Music in the Grapevines with Donny Morales and Glenn Patterson
Music in the Grapevines at Two Rivers Winery
Alicia Benson, a pathways participant, supervises as her students act out setting the table and...
Sedentary child care workers lead to sedentary toddlers
Jason Peasley, who runs the Yampa Valley Housing Authority, stands on a parcel of land the city...
Steamboat is asking voters to tax Airbnbs to pay for affordable housing. Will it work?
Woman kayaks across a lake with mountains in the background.
Gear Library in Glenwood Springs expanding