New bridge being built between Colorado Mesa University’s athletic buildings

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new bridge is being built between the Maverick Center and the Maverick Pavilion on the Colorado Mesa University campus. The bridge will connect a track above five new basketball courts, and a new classroom and athletic training lab will be added.

The new basketball and volleyball courts will feature all-wood surfaces, and the hope is that the expanded courts will allow the teams to hold larger tournaments. “The goal of the recreation team is to keep kids healthy and engage them in healthy activities such as intramural sports, club sports, or [their own] open rec gym time,” said Linn Nordine, director of campus recreation.

The new courts and expanded track are expected to be completed by the start of the Spring 2023 semester.

