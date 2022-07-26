Advertisement

Music in the Grapevines at Two Rivers Winery

By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:02 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Tuesday, August 16, Donny Morales and Glenn Patterson will perform for Music in the Grapevines at Two Rivers Winery.

The musicians are well known for their Rocky Mountain soul music and upbeat sound.

Tickets can be purchased in advance through its website or in person at Two Rivers Winery or the Art Center of Western Colorado. Tickets will also be available at the door. All proceeds benefit the Art Center of Western Colorado.

Gates for the show will open at 6 p.m. and wine will be available from Two Rivers to be purchased by the glass or bottle.

