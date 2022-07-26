Humidity holds on, showers increase late this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The abnormally high humidity for our area is still part of our weather conversation. You may notice the condensation on the outside of a cold drinking glass or water bottle. You may even notice your table salt clumping together. If that’s happening, put some dry, uncooked rice into your salt shaker. That will help absorb the moisture. The bottom line is the humidity still high. It should start to slowly decrease by this weekend, but it may be the middle of next week before you notice a significant drop. It’s the high humidity that’s preventing our swamp coolers from working effectively. Our homes are still warmer than most of us would like as a result.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will stay mainly dry as showers and thunderstorms will primarily stay over the mountains. In the valleys, we’ll be partly cloudy to mostly clear. We’ll cool from 90s to 80s from 6 to 7 PM, then to the 70s after 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 68 degrees around Grand Junction and 61 degrees around Montrose. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Most of the rain will stay over the mountains. Where rain falls, it can fall heavily. High temperatures will be near 96 degrees around Grand Junction and 91 degrees around Montrose.

Humidity Holds, Helps Bring Rain

The humidity will go up before it comes back down next week. The increase in humidity combined with an upper level disturbance on Thursday and another one on Friday will mean an increase in showers and thunderstorms. As is often the case this time of year, some areas will stay dry. Areas that get rain, however, can get a healthy drenching. Localized flash flooding may even be possible in some of the poor drainage areas and especially on the burn scars. Rainy areas may hold temperatures back into the mid-80s. Dry areas can still warm into the 90s. We’ll average upper 80s for highs on Thursday and Friday.

A Look Ahead

Drier weather will arrive this weekend. Some mountains showers and storms are still possible on Saturday. They’ll be fewer on Sunday. The overall drier weather will mean warming. Our high temperatures will return to the lower and middle 90s for Saturday and Sunday.

Also worthy of note: The “normal” high temperature started changing today. What we define as normal is the average over the past thirty years. So today is the date when history says a slow transition toward Autumn begins.

