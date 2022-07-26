Advertisement

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Buddy’

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:07 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Buddy!

Buddy is an eight-year-old Pit Bull male. Buddy has been featured as our pet of the week back in June but he is still looking for his forever home.

Buddy came to Grand Rivers Humane Society from Mesa County Animal Services and he has since been placed in a loving foster home. In his foster home, Buddy has been able to thrive and gets along well with everyone. He is a little bit older and has some arthritis in his back legs so he can’t go on strenuous activities.

Buddy does great with an easy walk and will cuddle up with you at the end of the day.

If you are interested in adopting Buddy contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

