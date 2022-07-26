Advertisement

Disaster relief through trees

Volunteers replant trees after the Waldo Canyon Fire.
Volunteers replant trees after the Waldo Canyon Fire.(Colorado Tree Coalition)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Natural disasters like floods, wildfires, and mudslides are common across Colorado and cause a range of destruction within communities. The most destructive wildfire in state history was the Marshall Fire in December of 2021, which led to a large loss of life and property.

The Colorado Tree Coalition (CTC) offers the ReForest Colorado Grant Program to assist communities after natural disasters. The CTC encourages neighborhood organizations, private non-profit groups, school districts, local, and state governments to apply for grants to help reestablish the greenery in their neighborhoods.

“You can help. We’re asking Coloradans to donate the the CTC ReForest fund so there will always be grant funds available when disasters strike,” said Neal Bamesberger, CTC President. “Since the ReForest Colorado program was founded 20 years ago, the Colorado Tree Coalition has provided grants to dozens of communities across Colorado to plant trees following fires, floods, tornadoes, storms and other disasters.”

Planting trees allow residents to restore and recreate valuable green space and welcoming community spaces.

Funds from the ReForest Colorado program come from non-profit organizations, businesses, and individuals. All contributions go directly to communities in need for tree planting and tree-related expenses.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylin Lemons, a 22-year-old Phoenix, Arizona resident.
Over two dozen pounds of Cocaine found on I-70.
Tina Peters turns herself in after arrest warrant issued for bond violation last Thursday
UPDATE: Tina Peters misses deadline for recount
I-70 in Mesa County
Law enforcement cites interstate as major source for drug smuggling
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Mesa County Public Health: Back to School Vaccinations
Mesa County Public Health: Back to School Vaccinations

Latest News

Three more former candidates have requested recounts.
Three more Republican candidates challenge their own party’s nominees
A new bridge is being constructed between the Maverick Center and the Maverick Pavilion
New bridge being built between Colorado Mesa University’s athletic buildings
Music in the Grapevines with Donny Morales and Glenn Patterson
Music in the Grapevines at Two Rivers Winery
Alicia Benson, a pathways participant, supervises as her students act out setting the table and...
Sedentary child care workers lead to sedentary toddlers