Disaster relief through trees

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Natural disasters like floods, wildfires, and mudslides are common across Colorado and cause a range of destruction within communities. The most destructive wildfire in state history was the Marshall Fire in December of 2021, which led to a large loss of life and property.

The Colorado Tree Coalition (CTC) offers the ReForest Colorado Grant Program to assist communities after natural disasters. The CTC encourages neighborhood organizations, private non-profit groups, school districts, local, and state governments to apply for grants to help reestablish the greenery in their neighborhoods.

“You can help. We’re asking Coloradans to donate the the CTC ReForest fund so there will always be grant funds available when disasters strike,” said Neal Bamesberger, CTC President. “Since the ReForest Colorado program was founded 20 years ago, the Colorado Tree Coalition has provided grants to dozens of communities across Colorado to plant trees following fires, floods, tornadoes, storms and other disasters.”

Planting trees allow residents to restore and recreate valuable green space and welcoming community spaces.

Funds from the ReForest Colorado program come from non-profit organizations, businesses, and individuals. All contributions go directly to communities in need for tree planting and tree-related expenses.

