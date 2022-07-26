Colorado Parks and Wildlife to discuss deer management plans in public meeting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting an in-person public meeting on August 3 in Grand Junction.

This meeting will aim to gather input and feedback regarding Deer Herd Management Plans (HMP) for the North Grand Mesa, Logan Mountain, and Glade Park.

The meeting will discuss a sex ratio and population point for each herd for the next ten years.

Other issues being considered include winter range habitat quality and quantity in the North Grand Mesa, low population and competition with elk in Glade Park, and winter range quality and quantity as well as competition with elk in Logan Mountain.

The meeting will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. It will be held at 711 Independent Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81505 (Northwest Regional Office/Hunter Education Building).

