August 1 is Colorado Day: Free state park admission

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Day is approaching on Monday, Aug. 1.

Colorado was granted as a state by President Ulysses S. Grant in 1876. To celebrate the 146th anniversary of the state, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free entry to all Colorado State Parks.

“Coloradans have a rich tradition of embracing an outdoor lifestyle,” explained Statewide Public Information Officer Bridget O’Rourke Kochel. “Our state parks offer a variety of outdoor activities that people of all ages and skill level can enjoy.”

Free entry to all state parks allows people to enjoy the many contrasts of Colorado landscape and activities, including water sports, wildlife and wildflower viewing, rock climbing, stargazing, and geocaching.

While enjoying activities outdoors, park visitors are reminded that nature belongs to all of us, and encouraged to follow outdoor safety tips and Leave No Trace principles.

Know Before You Go - Check water temperatures, weather conditions, and trail closures in areas you pan to visit.

Wear a Life Jacket - Regardless of age or experience level, cold water can quickly create a drowning emergency.

Be Careful with Fire - Become aware of fire restrictions and bans before you go and avoid driving on dry grass.

Be Bear Aware - Keep dogs leashed at all times, and remain bear aware when camping and on trails.

Dispose of Waste Properly - Pick up all trash, dog waste bags, and food waste. Throw it away in a trash can or pack it out of the park when a trash can is full or unavailable.

All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, hunting and fishing licenses, and boat and off-highway vehicle registrations.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.