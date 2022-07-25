Advertisement

WATCH: Whale breaches, lands on boat

The whale landed on the bow of the 19-foot boat. (LEO ENGGASSER, AMAZING ANIMALS+, TMX, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:44 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (CNN) - A whale breached and landed on the bow of a boat near a Massachusetts beach Sunday morning, and it was caught on camera.

The town of Plymouth says no one was hurt and there was no major damage to the 19-foot boat.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police will investigate the incident.

The Plymouth Harbormaster Department says boaters should try to remain at least 300 feet from whales to minimize potential interactions whenever possible.

But sometimes, a wild animal can just go rogue.

The Plymouth harbormaster talks about rules and guidance after a whale breached the water and landed on a boat. (WCVB)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Devon Krieg (left) and 19-year-old Seth Krieg (right)
Firearms, drugs, and brass knuckles: Two arrested in internet sting operation
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast July 22, 2022
Some relief is on the way
Pyro (N-pyrrolidino Etonitazene) in pill form.
New synthetic opioid more potent and dangerous than Fentanyl now in Colorado
According to the DEA, fentanyl is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
Some suppliers of Fentanyl that killed Mesa County inmate have been indicted
Tina Peters' mugshot after turning herself in. Peters is facing a number of felony charges.
UPDATE: In her second conflict with law enforcement this month, Tina Peters turns herself in

Latest News

Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted at a Los...
Police: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Los Angeles park
Steven Lopez, now 48, has not received a settlement, and his case has been nearly forgotten in...
Forgotten co-defendant of Central Park 5 to be exonerated
FILE - British David Warner is photographed at the Duke of York's Barracks in Chelsea, London,...
‘Titanic’ and ‘The Omen’ actor David Warner dies at 80
The Plymouth harbormaster talks about rules and guidance after a whale breached the water and...
Harbormaster on whale landing on boat
FILE - Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language...
Some schools hit hard by COVID-19 make few changes for new year