VA Western Colorado Health Care System: My Health E Vet Site

VA Western Colorado Health Care System
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:04 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The VA Western Colorado Health Care System now has an online site where patients can access their medical records.

The VA Western Colorado Health Care System has implemented an online site making access to medical records and medical history readily accessible to patients. With the site, patients can have access to up to ten years of medical history.

The VA Western Colorado Health Care System points out the site is online and veterans must have access to a cellphone or computer to use the site.

