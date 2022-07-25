Temps tumble as rain expands this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A transition toward cooler has begun, but what climatology defines as normal is still warm in Western Colorado through the better part of the next six weeks or so.

This week will be warm, but we’ll be seasonable if not slightly cooler than normal rather than challenging record high temperatures as we did for much of last week.

Our Next 24 Hours

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening, especially around Montrose and Olathe. Otherwise this evening will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. We’ll cool from lower 90s to mid-80s through 8 PM then into the 70s by 10 PM. We’ll be mostly clear overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 68 degrees around Grand Junction and 61 degrees around Montrose. Tuesday will be mostly sunny early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, but they’ll mostly favor the mountains. Where rain falls, it can fall heavily. High temperatures will be near 95 degrees around Grand Junction and 90 degrees around Montrose. If you get rain, you can run 10-15 degrees cooler.

The Rest of This Week

Abnormally high humidity will gradually ease back this week. The result of lowering humidity will be cooling mornings. Afternoons can still be warm in the mid-90s on the warmer days. That’s about where we should expect to be this time of year. More widespread showers and storms on Thursday and Friday may hold our warmest areas back in the upper 80s.

Drier & Warmer This Weekend

A high pressure ridge will build going into the weekend. That will shut down the rain for Saturday and Sunday, but it will also boost temperatures back into the mid-90s after an unseasonably cool end to the week. Showers and storms will still be possible over the mountains this weekend, especially east of our area along the Continental Divide.

