Temperatures staying average most of this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Warning is active for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 8:30 tonight. Glenwood Canyon will remain closed until the alert is lifted. However, when the alert is lifted, if there are active mudslides in the area, Glenwood Canyon will stay closed for longer.

Yesterday, the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar had an active Flash Flood Watch, and today is the same story. Another Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Glenwood Canyon and the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until midnight.

The relief is here from the triple digits that we encountered yesterday, and throughout this week is going to be the same story. There is still a chance for the next few days that we could experience scattered showers and thunderstorms. However, temperatures will continue to stay average before we get to the start of the weekend.

Today, temperatures stayed in the mid-90s as our high in Grand Junction and the lower 90s for Montrose. While cloud cover will continue throughout the evening and nighttime hours, there is another slight chance of a passing thunderstorm for the midnight hours in Grand Junction. As for our low temperatures, Grand Junction will fall to the upper 60s and stay comfortable in Montrose in the lower 60s.

As we start another work week, there will not be too much change in our temperatures from today to tomorrow. Grand Junction will have temperatures in the mid-90s while Montrose will escape the 90-degree range and cool into the upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for Grand Junction, while the probability stays slightly greater in Montrose leading into the middle of the week. Conditions by Wednesday and for the remainder of the week will stay mostly dry, with more cloud cover to move into the area. Cloud cover will start to diminish in Grand Junction and Montrose towards the weekend, leading to mainly sunny skies.

As for our temperature department, for most of the work week, temperatures will stay average for Grand Junction, around the mid-90 degree range, and Montrose in the mid to upper 80s. There is a good chance that some cooler air from the North will settle in by Friday and into Saturday for Grand Junction. It will not be a significant drop but stay in the lower 90s.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

