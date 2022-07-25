Over two dozen pounds of Cocaine found on I-70.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - On July 22, 2022, Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputies confiscated approximately 29.2 pounds of cocaine and two handguns from a traffic stop on Interstate I-70.

Jaylin Lemons, age 22, was stopped near mile post 7 after driving 110 mph while in a 75 mph zone.

Lemons is facing multiple charges, including transporting cocaine into the state of Colorado with intention to distribute, and felony possession of a firearm. Both are drug felony one charges, as well as several traffic violations. Lemons was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.

