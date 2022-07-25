Continued rain chances keep temps cooler

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - That ridge of high pressure that was in place over the Western Slope for a good portion of three weeks finally weakened through this weekend, and we saw immediate changes to the weather once it did. Mostly sunny skies and record-breaking heat gave way to scattered showers and storms and much cooler temperatures on Sunday, with highs only cracking the lower 80s. We started the day today with plenty of clouds and some light showers along portions of the San Juan Mountains and the Uncompahgre Plateau--some of which made it far enough east to make it into Montrose. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies continue into the afternoon with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing into the afternoon. Most of the rain should fall along and south of Interstate 70, with the highest rain chances along the San Juan Mountains. The best chance for heavy rain and potential localized flooding will also be along the San Juan Mountains. Temperatures should be warmer than yesterday, but cooler than where we were last week. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain ends through the evening and overnight hours, and we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.

Tuesday will bring yet another round of isolated to scattered showers and storms to the region, with most of the rain once again falling along and south of Interstate 70 and toward the San Juan Mountains. Some drier air moves in by Wednesday, dropping rain chances some and increasing high temperatures back into the lower and middle 90s. Better moisture increases rain chances once again on Thursday and Friday, dropping high temperatures back into the middle and upper 80s. Some pretty good moisture looks to be in place for the end of the week, so we could see those rain chances increase even more as we move through the middle of the week.

Drier air moves back in by the weekend, and it will turn us warmer as well. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with slight rain chances on Saturday, then turn even drier on Sunday. Highs climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Saturday, then the lower to middle 90s again on Sunday.

