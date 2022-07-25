Advertisement

City Council approves city manager raise

Grand Junction City Council met on Monday to discuss a draft of marijuana regulations.
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:27 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction City Council voted unanimously this month to approve a 3.5% raise for the city manager following an executive session performance review.

“In our executive session, it was determined that the city manager was meeting or exceeding expectations,” said Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout.

It was decided that Greg Caton manages the city effectively and deserves a raise. The wage increase will bring his pay up to $237,550.

“So we chose 3.5%, specifically, because it was in line with what most other employees got, there was a change to some pay scales this year, that skewed that a little bit, some people had higher raises than that in the city but when we look at just the general raises across the board, the merit raises they were about the 3.5%,” said Stout.

Stout adds that the council believes a 3.5% raise is fair, but to ensure this is accurate, the council is currently working with a consulting firm.

“To do a case study to help us in our 2023 budgeting process to make sure that the three employees that we directly oversee that their pay is in line with what would be expected for this job in this size of community with this size of budget compared to other city manager positions or city attorney positions statewide,” described Stout.

So we decided to dig and look at other city managers’ salaries and population size. Grand Junction’s population is 62,218.

In Greely, their city manager makes a base salary of $260,740 with a population of 107 445; in Longmont, with a population of 95,864, the city manager makes $252,760. The city manager in Fort Collins makes a base salary of $295,000.

And Eau Claire, Wisconsin, with a similar population to Grand Junction’s, at 68,720. Their city manager makes $152,090.

“It’s not apples to apples. When you look at communities, you have to look at what is provided by those communities,” explained Stout. “Some communities don’t provide fire; for example, some communities don’t provide EMS. So when you look at a comparison between cities, there’s a lot more to look at than just population size.”

Stout says it’s important to note the city acknowledges that Grand Junction is a skillfully run city.

“And it’s not just our city manager, but all of the staff below the city manager that the city manager is responsible for hiring,” said Stout. “So, you know, I think you can drive around our community and see the product of the, you know, of the city manager and the entire city staff.”

On Wednesday, the city council voted unanimously to approve the wage increase for the city attorney to $204,600 per year, and the municipal judge’s compensation will be set at $106.08 per hour.

