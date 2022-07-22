Wildfire in Parachute prompts some evacuations, but little danger at this time according to Sheriff

PARACHUTE, Colo. (KJCT) - A small wildfire broke out in Parachute, Colorado on Friday afternoon. The fire damaged some fences and electrical poles, but little other damage has been noted by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office at this time.

Evacuations were ordered for some residential areas, but most evacuations have since been rescinded. The GCSO asks that visitors and residents of the Riverview and Green Mesa residential areas keep to foot traffic.

