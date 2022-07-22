Advertisement

Vince McMahon retires from WWE

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2010 file photo, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks to an...
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2010 file photo, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks to an audience during a WWE fan appreciation event in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:21 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - World Wrestling Entertainment chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced Friday that he would be stepping down.

“As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE,” he said in a statement. “Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you.”

McMahon said he was confident in the continued success of the “sports entertainment” empire he has helmed for decades and grown into a worldwide brand. He said in the news release that his daughter, Stephanie McMahon would take on the rols of chairwoman and co-CEO, along with co-CEO Nick Khan.

“Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pyro (N-pyrrolidino Etonitazene) in pill form.
New synthetic opioid more potent and dangerous than Fentanyl now in Colorado
KKCO RIVER INCIDENT
Body found near water on Independent Avenue
According to the DEA, fentanyl is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
Some suppliers of Fentanyl that killed Mesa County inmate have been indicted
The victim was hit at the intersection of Highway 50 and New York Avenue in Gunnison.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Gunnison, CO
Tina Peters' mugshot after turning herself in. Peters is facing a number of felony charges.
UPDATE: In her second conflict with law enforcement this month, Tina Peters turns herself in

Latest News

FILE - A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket ten...
‘A beacon of hope’: Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
Dog leads rescuers to injured owner in Tahoe Forest after he fell down a 70-foot cliff
29-year-old Devon Krieg (left) and 19-year-old Seth Krieg (right)
Firearms, drugs, and brass knuckles: Two arrested in internet sting operation
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the federal court in Washington, Friday,...
Steve Bannon convicted of contempt for defying 1/6 subpoena