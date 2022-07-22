Advertisement

Two pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash while fighting forest fire

The Moose Fire
The Moose Fire(USDA Forest Service)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:11 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALMON, Idaho (KJCT) - Two pilots fighting the Moose Fire have died after their CH-47D Chinook helicopter crashed Thursday afternoon.

The helicopter pilots were part of the crews fighting the Moose Fire, which has burned a total of 23,620 acres 21 miles north of Salmon, Idaho.

The pilots were identified as Thomas Hayes, a 41-year-old man from Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, a 36-year-old man from Anchorage, Alaska. Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner said that both men were experienced pilots and veterans.

“Upon arrival of the Lemhi County first responders, the United States Forest Service personnel were already diligently engaged in rescue efforts and lifesaving measures,” Penner said in a news release. Both pilots were rescued from the helicopter and taken to a hospital, where they died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pyro (N-pyrrolidino Etonitazene) in pill form.
New synthetic opioid more potent and dangerous than Fentanyl now in Colorado
KKCO RIVER INCIDENT
Body found near water on Independent Avenue
According to the DEA, fentanyl is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
Some suppliers of Fentanyl that killed Mesa County inmate have been indicted
The victim was hit at the intersection of Highway 50 and New York Avenue in Gunnison.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Gunnison, CO
Tina Peters' mugshot after turning herself in. Peters is facing a number of felony charges.
UPDATE: In her second conflict with law enforcement this month, Tina Peters turns herself in

Latest News

Authoritues say an Israeli couple has been arrested after a man died in a sinkhole in a pool.
Couple arrested after man sucked into sinkhole in swimming pool, police say
Biden meets virtually with his economic team a day after testing positive for COVID-19. (POOL,...
Biden holds virtual meeting with economic team
In this photo provided by Ian Winner, people subdue a person who assaulted U.S. Rep. Lee...
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally
Biden meets virtually with his economic team a day after testing positive for COVID-19. (POOL,...
Biden’s COVID symptoms improve; White House says he’s staying busy
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Two children in U.S. diagnosed with monkeypox, officials say