Advertisement

Second annual “Trail of Trailers” community barbeque and parade is tomorrow

The event is in support of local the agriculture and livestock industries, keystones of the...
The event is in support of local the agriculture and livestock industries, keystones of the Grand Valley's economy.(Pixabay)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:05 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Farm Bureau and the Mesa County Cattleman’s Association are hosting their 2nd annual Trail of Trailers event tomorrow, July 23. If you’d like to join the caravan to support agriculture, the event will begin at 3 p.m. in Cameo. The event organizers ask for cattle pots and other semis to meet at the nearby truck stop, and pickups, trailers, and other small trucks can gather at Kokopelli Fruit.

According to event organizer Janie VanWinkle, annual crop sales in Mesa County total at a substantial $45 million, fruit sales make over $22 million, and livestock sales exceed $48 million. The agricultural and livestock industries have long been a keystone of the Grand Valley’s economy, with a history going back to the very foundation of Grand Junction over 140 years ago.

The event is in support of local agricultural producers.
The event is in support of local agricultural producers.(Mesa County Cattleman's Association & Mesa County Farm Bureau)

The event will also feature a community barbeque at Loma Livestock and a parade at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pyro (N-pyrrolidino Etonitazene) in pill form.
New synthetic opioid more potent and dangerous than Fentanyl now in Colorado
KKCO RIVER INCIDENT
Body found near water on Independent Avenue
According to the DEA, fentanyl is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
Some suppliers of Fentanyl that killed Mesa County inmate have been indicted
The victim was hit at the intersection of Highway 50 and New York Avenue in Gunnison.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Gunnison, CO
Tina Peters' mugshot after turning herself in. Peters is facing a number of felony charges.
UPDATE: In her second conflict with law enforcement this month, Tina Peters turns herself in

Latest News

Tina Peters' mugshot after turning herself in. Peters is facing a number of felony charges.
UPDATE: In her second conflict with law enforcement this month, Tina Peters turns herself in
The stabbing occurred on Monday at Hawthorne Park.
UPDATE: Victim of Hawthorne Park stabbing has been identified
KKCO BIZ INFLATION
KKCO BIZ INFLATION
KKCO FENTANYL INDICTMENT
KKCO FENTANYL INDICTMENT