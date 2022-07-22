Firearms, drugs, and brass knuckles: Two arrested in internet sting operation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sherriff’s Office announced Friday that two men have been arrested as part of an internet sting operation.
The two men, 29-year-old Devon Krieg and 19-year-old Seth Krieg, were allegedly selling illegal narcotics via an online storefront.
Deputies with the MCSO arranged a meeting at 2902 Patterson Road with the Kriegs under the pretense of buying drugs. During the arrest, a firearm, ammunition, brass knuckles, and a number of illegal drugs were confiscated.
Devon Krieg has been charged with possession with intent to sell a schedule II drug with a total cash bond of $11,500.
Seth Krieg has been charged with possession with intent to sell a schedule II drug, and second degree assault on a peace officer with a cash bond of $50,000.
Both men are being charged as special offenders and were booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility
