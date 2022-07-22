Advertisement

‘Closed for business’: Sheriff’s office places yard sign at home after drug bust

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on...
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on Monday that reads, “This drug house closed for business by Sheriff Alan Norman.”(Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:42 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Gray News) – Authorities in North Carolina are opting for a very blatant way of letting customers know that drug houses have been busted.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on Monday that reads, “This drug house closed for business by Sheriff Alan Norman.”

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said, “Customers are no longer welcome!”

Officials did not provide further details about any arrests in the case.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information about other drug houses in the area to contact them at 704-484-4831.

Kings Mountain is located about 33 miles west of Charlotte.

