“Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement starts Monday

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced that, starting July 25 through August 5, leaving your seat belt unbuckled could result in a $65 fine.

The Colorado State Patrol as well as 44 local law enforcement agencies will be enforcing the Click It or Ticket rule.

“Seat belts are your best defense against unexpected hazards and other drivers. We enforce seat belt laws for every driver and passenger because your lives matter,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Crashes aren’t planned so don’t take a chance with your safety.”

CDOT reports that 118 people not wearing seat bels have been killed on Colorado roads this year, up from 113 at this time last year. It also states that Colorado’s average seat belt use is 3.4 percent lower than the national average of 90 percent. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, seat belts reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash by 50 percent.

Colorado law enforcement have issued 1,348 seat belt citations during this year’s Click It or Ticket enforcement periods, with 39 involving unbuckled or improperly restrained children. According to the NHTSA, crashes are the leading cause of death for children between 1 and 13, and 46% of car seats are used incorrectly.

“Not restraining yourself or your loved ones only enhances the chances that someone will be injured or killed in a crash,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “This summer, far too many people aren’t buckling up. We urge everyone to wear their seat belts and avoid the cost of a ticket.”

