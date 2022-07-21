Heat Advisories issued as temperatures continue to climb

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mostly clear to clear skies settled in overnight last night as the last of the showers came to an end over the southwestern portions of the Western Slope. The clearer skies helped to pull temperatures down into the middle and upper 60s to lower 70s in the lower elevations, and the upper 40s to lower 50s across the High Country. Drier air will lead to much smaller coverage of showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon. Highest rain chances will be along the highest elevations along the Western Slope. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies around the rest of the region, and highs will soar into the middle to upper 90s and lower 100s. Mostly clear to clear skies continue into the evening and overnight hours with lows falling back into the middle to upper 60s and lower 70s.

Some better moisture will bring slightly better rain chances generally to the San Juan Mountains and the Continental Divide on Friday and Saturday, but the bigger story will be the heat that cranks up over the lower elevations through the end of the work week and into the opening half of the weekend. Highs will once again wind up in the upper 90s to lower 100s, with some highs pushing toward the middle 100s in a very small number of locations. Afternoon highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s and overnight lows only cooling down into the middle to upper 60s and lower 70s could make heat stress and heat exhaustion a bigger issue than normal over the next couple of days. A Heat Advisory will go in effect from noon on Friday until Saturday evening at 8 PM for areas that include Grand Junction, Clifton, Palisade, Mack, and Moab.

Long-awaited heat relief looks to finally be on the way by the end of the weekend and into the start of the new work week. The ridge of high pressure that has stayed firmly placed over the Western Slope will finally start to weaken, and we’ll start to see some better moisture move back into the region. Clouds and slight rain chances return on Sunday, then even better rain chances move in through the opening half of next week. The increased clouds and rain chances will bring high temperatures down into the middle 90s in Grand Junction and the upper 80s in Montrose. We’ll still be pretty warm, but at least out of the triple digits and right around normal highs for this time of year.

