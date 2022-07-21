Dangerous heat for Friday & Saturday prompts Heat Advisory

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Grand Valley, including areas in and around Grand Junction, from noon Friday until 8 PM Saturday. High temperatures will range from 102 degrees to 106 degrees both days with only limited cooling and recovery overnight. This increases the heat stress on the human body and increases the risk of heat-related illness like heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Excessive Heat Safety

It’s especially important on Friday and Saturday to limit your time outdoors. When you are outside, try to avoid the direct sunlight as much as possible. If you have to be outside for long periods of time, take cool breaks as often as possible. Whether indoors or out, make sure you’re drinking plenty of water and staying well hydrated. Eat well so your body has the energy to cool itself. Make sure your outdoor pets have plenty of water, food, and shade, and be aware that concrete can burn your dog’s paws. If the pavement is too hot for you touch with your bare hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s bare paw.

Many of us use swamp coolers to cool our homes. They aren’t very effective in this kind of heat. Fans can help, too, but it may be worth considering spending the hottest parts of the days in cooler places like the movie theaters or the libraries or the shopping centers.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear, and we’ll simmer with slow cooling from near 100 degrees around 6 PM to 80s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 70 degrees around Grand Junction and 64 degrees around Montrose. Friday will be sunny and dangerously hot. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Grand Junction and the rest of the Grand Valley starting at noon. High temperatures will range from 102 to 106 degrees around Grand Junction and the Grand Valley. High temperatures around Montrose will be near 99 degrees. Some backyard thermometers around Montrose may touch 100 degrees.

A Note On 100-Degree Days in Montrose

The Montrose Airport reached 100 degrees twice last year. Prior to 2021, Montrose had not reached 100 degrees since 2010, so Montrose has only warmed to 100 degrees three times in the past twelve years. Friday will be close.

Cooler Weather On The Way

The Heat Advisory that begins at noon on Friday continues through 8 PM Saturday. Saturday will be hot again with high temperatures in the Grand Valley ranging from 101 to 105 degrees. Sunday is when the fever breaks! We’ll still be warm, but we’ll be closer to seasonable. Increasing showers and thunderstorms will help offer further respite from the dangerous heat. Temperatures will hold steady through most of next week in the mid-90s around Grand Junction with upper 80s to lower 90s around Montrose. That’s still warm, but it’s closer to where climatology says we should be and much easier for us to handle.

