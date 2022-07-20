Advertisement

UPDATE: Capitol building secured by State Patrol, no threat found.

The Colorado State Capitol building
The Colorado State Capitol building(Cris Gonzales / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:43 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
UPDATE July 20 2:00 p.m. | DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol has given the all-clear for the building. It states that the building was swept by dogs and security teams, but no threat was found.

The building has been cleared for reentry by the State Patrol.

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado capitol building has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to the Denver Post and Colorado State Troopers.

People inside the building received text messages at 12:29 p.m., stating that there was a situation at the capitol. Officers were seen by witnesses clearing the building with great urgency, asking evacuees to leave personal items in the building.

Witnesses also said that they were told to stand farther back from the building than usual for evacuations. Witnesses stated that they were told to congregate further away from the building than the typical evacuation request.

“I don’t know how we received the (threat), if it was a phone call or email, but we got it shortly before 12:30,” Trooper Josh Lewis told the Denver Post. Lewis also said that the State Patrol was investigating the legitimacy of the threat.

Further details have not been released by the State Patrol and information is currently scarce.

